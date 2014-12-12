Fort Benning holds Airborne Tower Lighting Ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning was in the holiday spirit with their annual Airborne Tower Lighting Ceremony Friday evening at Eubanks Field.They strung lights all around the field and Santa dropped in from a 250-foot Airborne tower during the tower lighting. Also, people who were brave enough jumped off the 34-foot training towers.

According to the event organizers, the event had another purpose besides spreading holiday cheer.

"It's an opportunity for families and soldiers of the maneuver center of excellence and also friends of the Maneuver Center of Excellence to come and jump out of our towers and watch Santa Clause parachute in from the North Pole and also get candy canes and small toys," explained Lt. Col. Korey Brown with the 507 Parachute Infantry Regiment.



The event was free and opened to the public.



