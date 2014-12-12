Children and parents ran for a cause during Country's annual 'Reindeer Run'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Country's Barbecue hosted their 15th annual 'Reindeer Run' Saturday morning and parents and children came together as a way to give back.

Santa even made an appearance and landed at Country's Barbecue out of a helicopter.

In the past, the Reindeer Run has raised over $147,000 with over 6,000 runners.

All funds raised benefited the Chattahoochee Valley area children treated at Midtown Medical Center.

