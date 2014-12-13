Local group organizes peace rally in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local group of residents joined for a peace rally Saturday morning right before the Bi-City Christmas parade.

The group gathered together to help bring attention to non-violence and peace during the holiday season.

"I chose this event specifically because Christmas is a time and season of giving and a season of peace and love. That is why we call give peace this year because that's one of the greatest gifts you can give, which is most vital this particular time is peace," Brandon Copeland stated, organizer of the peace rally.

The rally was held on Broadway in uptown Columbus.

