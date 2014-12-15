Bond increased for AU football player shooting suspect

The girlfriend of slain Auburn University student-athlete Jakell Mitchell told the Associated Press that the redshirt freshman was involved in an argument prior to the shooting that cost him his life early Sunday.

Mitchell involved in argument prior to shooting death, girlfriend says

A grieving father is asking for prayers from the Auburn-Opelika community as they cope with the shooting death of Jakell Mitchell, and the potentially criminal prosecution of the people responsible for ending his life.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The suspect accused and arrested for killing 18-year-old Jakell Mitchell early Sunday will make his first court appearance on Monday.Markale Hart, 22, was arrested and charged in Mitchell's shooting death on Sunday afternoon. Hart will appear in court at the Lee County Justice System at 3 p.m. CST on Monday. Hart's bond has also increased, from $150,000 to $500,000. The bond amount has not been paid as of yet.Hart, who has a substantial criminal history, including burglary, spanning two states , has been charged with murder in the death of the Auburn redshirt freshman.Auburn police investigators have said they've recovered a gun that they believe was involved in the shooting. They are waiting on ballistics test to see if shell casings found at the scene are a match. They will not say where they located the gun.

Auburn investigators told News Leader 9's Elizabeth White that witnesses at the scene of of Sunday's crime identified Hart as the shooter.

According to an affidavit obtained by News Leader 9, a witness accounts that Mitchell and an "associate of Hart's" was involved in an altercation prior to Hart shooting Mitchell.



Hart fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The reason for the argument is still unknown at this time.