Sentencing for Desmonte Leonard gets January 2015 date

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A new sentencing date has been set for convicted murderer Desmonte Leonard.

The Lee County district attorney said that Leonard's sentencing will be held on Jan. 20, 2015 at 2 p.m. CST.

Leonard's sentencing has been rescheduled twice; it was initially scheduled of Nov. 5 and was then changed to Jan. 7, 2015.

A Lee County jury found Leonard guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree assault, once count of attempted murder and capital murder for killing two or more people in the same act on Oct. 7.

The jury recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole on Oct. 9.

