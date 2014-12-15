CPD release surveillance photos of Circle K robbery suspect

A suspect in an alleged robbery at a Circle K on Sunday. (Source: Columbus Police Department/Surveillance images)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Dec. 14, 2014 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to the Circle K located at 2510 Manchester Expressway in reference to an armed robbery.

The clerk reported that a black male entered the store, pulled a silver gun from his waistband, pointed it at her and demanded money. The suspect then fled the store on foot toward Rosemont Drive.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6', 180 pounds, short black hair, neatly groomed beard and mustache, wearing a blue baseball cap with an "A" on the front, a black sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect also has a tattoo on the back of his neck.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

We are asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact Sergeant R. Taft at (706)-225-4295 or the Robbery/Assault unit at (706)-653-3400.

