Georgia's most searched Google inquiries of 2014

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) – Here is a list of what Georgians searched for the most in 2014 on the popular internet search engine Google.

Top 10 Trending Searches in Georgia in 2014

1. Robin Williams

2. World Cup

3. iPhone 6

4. Tracy Morgan

5. Ebola

6. Joan Rivers

7. Philip Seymour Hoffman

8. Maya Angelou

9. Iggy Azalea

10. Ray Rice

Top 10 News and Events for Georgia in 2014

1. World Cup

2. Ebola

3. NFL Draft

4. Malaysia Airlines 370

5. Black Friday 2014

6. Ferguson

7. Olympics

8. Oscars 2014

9. Blood Moon

10. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Top 10 People Searches for Georgia in 2014

1. Robin Williams

2. Tracy Morgan

3. Joan Rivers

4. Philip Seymour Hoffman

5. Maya Angelou

6. Iggy Azalea

7. Ray Rice

8. Kim Kardashian

9. Johnny Manziel

10. Harold Ramis

Top 10 What is…Questions for Georgia in 2014

1. What is ebola

2. What is als

3. What is isis

4. What is mers

5. What is bitcoin

6. What is wcw

7. What is uber

8. What is godzilla

9. What is hamas

10. What is magcon

Top 10 How to…Questions for Georgia in 2014

1. How to skateboard

2. How to relax

3. How to samba

4. How to paint

5. How to recycle

6. How to sing

7. How to whistle

8. How to snapchat

9. How to coupon

10. How to slackline

