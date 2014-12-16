Church gave away 1K turkeys to needy families in the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New Birth Outreach Church was in the holiday spirit as they hosted a turkey giveaway.

Organizers say people were lined up as the church gave out 1,000 turkeys and collard greens to needy families in the community.

The giveaway was held at 3 p.m. behind the Goodwill off on Buena Vista Rd.

It was only possible through donations from the church and pastor D. Colman says everyone was very thankful.

