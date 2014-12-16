Country's BBQ makes warm delivery to children's hospital - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Country's BBQ makes warm delivery to children's hospital

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jessica Word/Midtown Medical Center) (Source: Jessica Word/Midtown Medical Center)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Servers from Country's Barbecue dished out more than just ribs and sweet tea Tuesday morning.

The waitstaff from the popular local restaurant delivered pajamas and blankets to the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center.

The dozen or so served represent the Country's location on Broadway.

