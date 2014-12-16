Calvary Christian School closing early due to widespread illness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Calvary Christian School is closing on Wednesday, Dec. 17 because widespread flu and strep throat have hit more than 20 percent of its student body, who were absent from school Tuesday.

In an announcement made by the school's headmaster, Dr. Ricky Smith, at least 30 percent of students were absent from school Tuesday, with proactive parents keeping them out of classes.

"The health department has recommended that any child with an autoimmune disorder including type-1 diabetes or asthma take a preventative dose of Tamiflu. Please speak to your physician for their advice on this decision," CCS school nurse Peggy Bryson said.

All classes, after school activities and extended care will be closed for the remainder of the week. Extended Care will resume on Dec. 29, while faculty and staff who are not ill will be asked to report to the school on Dec. 17 to assist in cleaning.

School will resume for students on Jan. 5, 2015.

