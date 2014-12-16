Brewer Elementary celebrates Christmas with a book drive - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Brewer Elementary celebrates Christmas with a book drive

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – First graders at Brewer Elementary celebrated Christmas in a unique way this year.

Usually children receive toys for Christmas but instead this first grade class received books.

Brewer Elementary put on a book drive for students to have their very own library at their house.

The students and parents read to each other to promote the importance of reading. This goal was accomplished by Donors Choose, family and friends.

