Chambers Co. SWAT detains barricaded suspect Monday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff's office is releasing details about a SWAT-involved incident that happened on Monday.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the 6000 block of County Road 105 to assist in the apprehension of a barricaded suspect.

After approximately one hour of unsuccessful negotiations, chemical agents were used to extract the suspect from the home.

Sedric Tremayne Barnes was then taken into custody without further incident. Barnes was arrested on several outstanding warrants including: failure to appear on first degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear on attempting to elude and failure to appear on a no driver license charge.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments and the Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for their assistance in bringing this potentially violent situation to a peaceful conclusion.

