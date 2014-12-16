Win tickets to the inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

The Raycom Camellia Bowl's inaugural game will be played in Montgomery, AL on Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. CST on ESPN.

With college football's postseason swiftly approaching, the press conference between the two head coaches of the newest bowl on the schedule.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - A brand new college football bowl game starts this year, and it's a special one for us.

It's the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl on Dec. 20 in Montgomery, AL.

We are giving away tickets to the mid-conference and Sunbelt conference matchup of Bowling Green and South Alabama.

Just text "football" to 4-0-9-0-9 to enter, that's all you need to do.

We will be giving away 10 sets of 4 tickets to see the inaugural Raycom Media Camellia Bowl at the historic Cramton bowl. The game will be carried live on ESPN on Dec. 20.

Officials with the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl have announced the legendary football coach Bobby Bowden will receive the bowl's first legends award.

Johnny Williams, the executive director for the Raycom Camellia Bowl says the award be given annually to honor a different coach or player with alabama ties that has contributed to the growth of football.

The Cramton bowl is known for hosting the first ever night football game under lights in 1927.

It was the former home of the Blue-Gray annual football classic.

Raycom Media is the owner of WTVM News Leader 9.

Tvnewscheck named Raycom media group, headquartered in Montgomery, AL, as its station group of the year for 2015, citing its innovative approach to technology, digital media and programming. Raycom Media owns or provides services to 53 local television stations in 18 states.

