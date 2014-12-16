3rd suspect ID'd in high speed crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The third suspect of the police chase that happened in Harris County has been identified as Christopher Davis.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Davis already had an aggravated assault warrant out for him. He was also the fugitive who took police on a chase and shot at them off of ?Warm Springs Rd.?

The second suspect, Eric Marzuki, will be in Harris County Magistrate court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Marzuki was the driver involved in the high speed crash that began in Columbus and ended in Harris County off of 185.

The passenger died in the high speed crash.

All three suspects were breaking into cars and Davis and Marzuki were charged with 2nd degree entering an auto.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.