Columbus Black Museum presents lecture series this Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Black History Museum presents a third part of the lecture series "Blackman Know Thyself."

In this lecture series students will learn the origin, sanctification and sanctuary of the ancient Hebrews.

This series will take place at the Columbus Black History Museum located at 315 8th St. on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

