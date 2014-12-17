Russell County High School puts safety program into practice

(WTVM) – With help from Russell County's Emergency Management Agency, Russell County High School established a public safety program and they are testing it out during school today.

Do not be alarmed if you hear a number of sirens going off around Russell County High. The sirens are a part of a mock disaster drill for their safety program.

The drill will include live ‘victims,' real equipment, vehicles and gear.

It was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the school day.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.