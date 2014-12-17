CPD: missing Columbus teen located, returned home - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD: missing Columbus teen located, returned home

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police say they have located the teen boy who has been missing since Dec. 8.

Levi Bedell, 13, was found Wednesday Dec. 17 and returned home. 

Officials would like to thank everyone for their assistance. 

