Circle K on Victory Dr. robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Circle K on Victory Dr. was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 16 at midnight.

The suspect was a black male between 5'10" and 5'11" and between the ages of 23-25 years.

He was about 220 pounds wearing black and white shoes with pink shoelaces, dark colored pants, black hooded sweatshirt, blue hat with red bill and white logo.

If you have any information about this crime please contact Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3400

