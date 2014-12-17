Organization holds protest at Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A non-profit organization "The People's Revolution" will be holding a "die in" protest in Columbus, Ga.

Protesters will meet at noon on Saturday Dec. 20 at Lakebottom Park to rally and to find out the location of the "die in," that will begin at 1 p.m. This is to protest the killings of Eric Garner, John Crawford and Mike Brown.

For more information contact Eddie Ruff at (706) 326-3398

