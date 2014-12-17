Eddy Middle School undergoes suspicious activity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Eddy Middle School had suspicious activity happening around 4:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police reports Eddy Middle School, located at 2100 South Lumpkin Rd. was seen with a shattered window and graffiti on the front entrance of the school.

The shattered window was one of the south facing windows connected to classroom 212.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the classroom.

Police say it does not appear as if the suspect(s) made an entry into the hallway or any other classrooms inside the school.

There weren't any witness available for questioning.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.