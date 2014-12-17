Army Reserve deals with issues regarding pay

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A technical issue is keeping Army Reservists in Georgia and Alabama from getting paid on time.

According to Army officials, a problem with the business software suite that processes payroll for Army Reserve soldiers is causing the delay in pay for completed duty.

The Army Reserve says they are working diligently to solve the issue.

A manual pay process is being used to minimize further delays.

The problem does not affect AGR pay.

Reserve soldiers currently mobilized and deployed overseas should not be affected.

