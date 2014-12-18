Hyundai Glovis bringing 190 jobs to Harris Co.

(WTVM) – In an announcement made by Gov. Nathan Deal Thursday, a logistics company is bringing nearly 200 jobs to Harris County in 2015.

Hyundai Glovis, a customer-service based company that designs logistics strategies and processes, will be bringing up to 190 jobs in the next four years to Harris County.

The company will be constructing a state-of-the-art 310,080 location in the Northwest Harris Business Park that will house a sub-assembly and sequencing facility.

"Georgia's booming automotive and logistics industries play critical roles in creating jobs and bringing investment to the state. To serve their global customer base and remain internationally competitive, companies like Hyundai Glovis need high-quality resources like those found throughout Georgia at their disposal. Hyundai Glovis Georgia's expansion here speaks to the strength and vitality of our ready-to-work labor force and top-ranked business climate, and I have no doubt that this industry leader will continue to find success in our state," Deal said.

Hyundai Glovis is a major parts supplier to the Kia plant in West Point, GA.

