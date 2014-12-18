Blanchard Elementary hosts spelling bee - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Blanchard Elementary hosts spelling bee

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Blanchard Elementary School had their spelling bee Thursday morning that included 17 participants.

Fourth grader Ashley Warren was the champion of the spelling bee and fifth grader Jamie Chappell was runner up.

News Leader 9's Jason Dennis was the caller for the spelling bee.

The winner and an alternate will move on to the city-wide spelling bee in February.

The winning word was doldrums.

