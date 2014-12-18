Braves lose, Braves lose? Latest stadium renderings shows team falling to Nats

The Atlanta Braves will soon officially kick off a new chapter in their history.

An aerial view of the site of the new Braves stadium in Cobb County.

Braves lose. Braves lose? The latest artists' renderings of SunTrust Park appeared to have the home team losing to the Nationals. (Source: Twitter/Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA (WTVM) – It's been a controversial project from the beginning, but people are now chuckling at the Atlanta Braves after the ball club posted a birds' eye view of their prospective new ballpark on Twitter.

In recently-released artists' rendering of SunTrust Park, the future home of the Braves opening in 2017, it shows a packed stadium in Cobb County at sunset with the home team losing in the seventh inning of an eventual 6-3 "win" to divisional rivals, the Washington Nationals. The picture was first tweeted on Dec. 15.

"Well, that was fun, but it's finally over: #Braves win! @SunTrustPark," the tweet says.

After being called out relentlessly on Twitter for it, the folks that run the Braves' social media accounts took it all in stride.

"It's only in the 7th inning: @FreddieFreeman5 hits a grand slam in the 8th and @kimbrel46 saves it in the 9th. #duh," the Braves tweeted to one Twitter user.

Commenters on the sports website SB Nation also pointed out that the stats for the game in the renderings did actually happen: they were pulled from a 2011 game played in Washington, DC.

Since the rendering were pulled from an away game it appears that the Braves were losing, but the firm who produced the renderings wanted to show them winning, but did not switch the names to correspond with the scores.

It's not always #thebravesway to lose, but the not-popular decision to move the Braves from Atlanta to the suburb is all most can talk about the announcement was made in May.

