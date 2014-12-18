Valley Rescue Mission gives away meals for the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Valley Rescue mission will be hosting their annual Christmas Banquet on Thursday Dec. 25 at noon.The banquet will provide a holiday meal including turkey, ham, dressing and several side dishes.The meals will be given to those in need and who are homeless within the community.More than 120 volunteers have signed up to assist with serving meals, decorating and setting up chairs for the community.The meal give away will be at Mission Headquarters located at 2903 2nd Ave.There will also be volunteers in place at the mission's women and children's shelter, Damascus Way. They will deliver hundreds of meals to the elderly and shut-ins.If anyone is in need of a meal on Christmas please contact Valley Rescue Mission at (706) 322-8267 before Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.