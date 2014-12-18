Phenix City woman pleads guilty to tax fraud

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a tax fraud ring which operated in east Alabama and west Georgia.

Cynthia Johnson admitted that while working at Walmart in Columbus, she helped cash more than $5,000 in fraudulent tax refund checks.

Johnson was indicted in May, along with nine others on charges involving about 7,000 tax returns.

One of the defendants worked at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning, and had access to the personal information of military personnel.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.

