Fraternal Order of Police spreads holiday joy to the kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Fraternal Order of Police are making a brighter Christmas for the kids as they will hold a 2014 Cops – Kids and Christmas program.

The program starts at the Columbus Civic Center ice rink on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The officers and children will leave in a motorcade at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Wal-mart located at 5448 Whittlesey Blvd.

The officers will begin Christmas shopping with the kids at 5 p.m.

For more information contact Corporal J. Horton at the Columbus Police Department at (706) 225-4485.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.