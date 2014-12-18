2 arrested for attempted murder in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On Dec. 17, Auburn Police arrested Shockey J. Smarr, 26, from Auburn, AL, on warrants charging him with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana second degree, criminal trespass third degree, failure to appear and probation violation.

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating three incident of shooting into a dwelling and (or) vehicle that occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Smarr became a suspect in the second incident that occurred on Nov. 30 at a residence located in the 400 block of Webster Road.

Police obtained arrest warrants on Smarr, charging him with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to the case. He subsequently turned himself in to detectives at the Auburn Police Division and was taken into custody.

Marqerious Canada, 23, of Waverly, AL, was arrested on Dec. 3 by detectives for his involvement in the incident. Canada is also being charged with attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Smarr was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $125,800 bond.

After being sought by Detectives, Canada turned himself in at the Auburn Police Division on this date and was transported to the Lee County Jail where he will be eligible for a $75,000 bond.

