The 'selfie stick' is the hottest holiday stocking stuffer

(WTVM) – Ever uploaded a selfie to Facebook that did not look so great? Now Facebook is adding a feature to allow you to change the lighting for your pictures.

(WTVM) – The act of taking a selfie has become such a cultural phenomenon, a new device on the tech market specifically designed for selfies is the hottest holiday item of 2014.

Selfie sticks can be found anywhere on Amazon and other online shops, and people are racing to stores to purchase them as stocking stuffers for people that love to turn selfies into hand-held group shots.

It's been called one of the best inventions of 2014 by Time magazine, and it's turning an already narcissistic society who crave more and more "likes" on social media to take more and more photos.

The device is simple: you place your phone in the claw at the end of an adjustable stick and use the button on the handle to snap a photos. You can also use the device to take video shots.

Selfie on A Stick is the most popular brand of this device, and is currently having a holiday sale just in time for those looking for last-minute gifts for the picture-obsessed loved on in your life.

Beyonce utilized a selfie stick in her video 7/11, giving it a more intimate look, and helping the device gain more mainstream popularity.

The self-proclaimed home of the selfie revolution, South Korea, has even made a crackdown on the selfie stick, according to a CNN report, because of the bluetooth component of the device interfering with things like medical equipment.

