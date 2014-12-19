SEGMENT: Pet of the Week - Emerson

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This week's Pet of the Week is Emerson, a 1-year-old Shepard mix that's up for adoption at Paws Humane.

He's a sweet boy who loves kids and families and is looking for a good home.

Emerson and other furry friends are available for adoption at Paws Humane, located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

For more information, check out their website.

