Summit gas station robbed early Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Summit gas station was robbed early Friday morning.

Police say the business, located at 3809 St. Mary's Rd., was the victim of an armed robbery at around 12:40 a.m.

Two suspects entered the business, one armed with a gun, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injured and no shots were fired, according to police.

The assailants left the location in a burgundy, older model Saturn, and were last seen heading down Oakely Drive.

Police have not obtained surveillance video.

Stay tuned to WTVM.com for more details.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.