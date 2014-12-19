Salvation Army gives away toys with help from Shaw High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Salvation Army gave away toys Friday morning with the help of Shaw High School's baseball team."Shaw High School and other high schools partner with us in a lot of different ways for volunteering this year they contacted us and wanted to help us for this specific distribution so it has been great because they are high school boys and their energetic and they have lots of energy to go in and get the items for us and into the cars," Sgt. Danielle Cunningham says, director of Salvation Army.Every year the Salvation Army accepts applications in October for families in need to receive toys.This annual toy distribution received almost 500 applications from families and 1,200 children received toys from this event."The Salvation Army that's our goal, through Christ to help anyway we can. At Christmas time it seems like it is just toys, but it's very important to children that they get to believe in something that's so magical this time of year," Cunningham says.