Georgia's highway safety awards $2,500 to 6 local high schools

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state is helping to prevent crashes among young drivers in Muscogee County.

The Georgia Governor's office of highway safety awarded a $2,500 grant to six area high schools including Carver High, Early College, Hardaway High, Northside High, Kendrick High and A.I.M. Program.

The funds will be used to enhance the "SADD" chapter, which stands for students against drunk driving.

The group hosts programs and comes up with solutions to reduce teen driver deaths.

With the money, the MCSD "SADD" chapters plan to conduct seatbelt checks and driving simulations with the Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.