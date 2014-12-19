Woman wins car as 40,000th customer at Gil's Auto Sales

The lucky couple and their prize, courtesy of Gil's Auto Sales. (Source: Gil's Auto Sales)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One lucky couple was at the right place at the right time this week, and got an early Christmas gift courtesy of the Santa's at Gil's Auto Sales.

Kathleen Brown walked into the Gil's location at 1780 E. 280 Bypass with her husband, and the couple were in search of a vehicle.

It turns out the 2005 Ford Escape they wanted to purchase would be totally free - she was the 40,000th customer to buy a car, a surprise courtesy of auto seller's most recent promotion.

The car, priced at $11,995, was gifted to Brown free and clear - all taxes included.

