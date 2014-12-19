Midtown Medical Center hosts screening for new inspirational movie

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Midtown Medical Center hosted a free screening today of an inspirational movie about organ donations.

"The Wish" is a collaborative effort between Donate Life America and local movie producer Ty Mann.

Many scenes were filmed at Midtown Medical Center and even featured some of its employees.

The writer and director of the film says there is a lot of wrong information out there when it comes to organ donation.

"Sadly we hold on to old stories and tales of don't give up your organs because they will let you die. There is just a lot of misinformation. Part of the purpose of this film is to educate those myths and rumors and just do away with them," Ty Mann says, director of "The Wish."

After the screening there was a celebration with cake.

The movie will be distributed on DVD to the top 100 minority churches in the nation.

