Free eBay seminar for USPS "Grow your Business Day"

Columbus, GA (WTVM) – As a part of USPS "Grow your Business Day" event they will host a seminar on growing your business through eBay and social media.

In this seminar you will learn how to set up an account, learn eBay buying and selling strategies, and ways to ship domestic and international products.

You will have the opportunity to meet with eBay specialist, Danna Crawford who is a certified eBay business consultant.

The seminar will be on Wednesday Jan 5, 2015 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Columbus Main Post Office located at 3916 Milgen Rd.

Seating is limited so please reserve your space by registering online.

Click here to register online.

For more information contact Karen Bridger at (478) 752-8739.

