Columbus Regional purchases $4.3M worth of property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Regional Health purchased a significant piece of real estate in Columbus.

Hospital officials tell News Leader 9, they bought the Main Street Village - that's a shopping center and office park on the north side of town, along Veterans Pkwy.

The price was $4.3 million and the Main Street Village is next to Northside Medical Center, which Columbus Regional also owns.

For now, all the current tenants will stay, with no immediate plans for the property.

