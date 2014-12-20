Project Rebound Inc. hosts 20th annual Kwanzaa celebration Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Project Rebound, Inc Human Skills Institute (PRI) will host its 20th annual Kwanzaa, (First Fruits) Celebration on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Mildred Terry Library located at located on 640 Veterans Pkwy on Saturday.

They are requesting all faith, civic organizations, businesses, and individuals to make donations to help support children and families in crisis, families who suffer from violence, premature parenting, substance abuse, and hopelessness.

This year's celebration will consist of a talk back of the movie, "The Black Candle", a panel of concerned citizens that will offer their insights on how Kwanzaa can address the police violence against the black males in America.

A gift and craft market will be available. Pan Afrikan Cultural expressions will include poetry/spoken word, gospel medleys, dances, and music.

This Kwanzaa season celebration will offer a tribute to African American family and historical ancestors.

Kwanzaa celebration officially begins on Dec. 26th until Jan. 1.

Each night will be celebrated as an opportunity to utilize ancient principles of nation, community, and family building.

For additional information and vendor opportunities, please contact Project Rebound Inc. at 706-221-4830.

