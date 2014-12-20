Solid Rock Church hosts concert for Grammy nominated artist Natalie Grant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Solid Rock Church will be hosting a concert for Grammy nominated and Dove award winner, Natalie Grant.

This is a free concert open to the community. Solid Rock is located at 6959 Warm Springs Rd. Midland, Ga.

The concert will be during Solid Rock's services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Childcare will be provided.

