Officer loses control of police car due to slick weather conditions

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An officer lost control of a police car on Saturday due to weather conditions.

The accident was on Cherokee Ave. near Lakebottom Park.

Officials say the officer lost control of the vehicle due to the slick roads and landed in a ditch.

Officials confirmed the officer was not injured in this one vehicle accident

