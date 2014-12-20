LaGrange Police involved in death investigation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange Police involved in death investigation

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange Police are involved in a death investigation in reference to a non-responsive victim.

Cory Broadnax, 34, was unresponsive when officers and rescue personnel arrived at 966 Mason Street on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

They attempted life saving measures without success, and an autopsy was scheduled for further investigation.

