25-year-old dies after shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A shooting took place at approximately 5:28 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2014, that left 25-year-old Tarvanisha Boyd dead at West Georgia Medical Center.

The investigation revealed that Boyd and suspect, Demario Goodrum, were at 1424 Forrest Ave. with several other people visiting when an argument broke out.

Police said during the altercation, Goodrum allegedly shot Boyd and afterwards ran from the home, entered his vehicle, and was speeding away from the location.

Officers arriving at the incident scene found several people who stated that Boyd had been transported to the hospital by a friend.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Boyd was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest at the West Georgia Medical Center and later died as a result of the injury.

Demario Goodrum was treated at the West Georgia Medical Center before being transported to the Troup County Jail.

Officials say the suspect has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.