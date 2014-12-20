Marathon gas station and customers robbed by gunman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Marathon gas station located at 2047 Warm Springs Rd. was robbed at gunpoint along with the customers.

At 10:05 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 20 officers met with the clerk of the gas station, Marion Wikel, and he reported an unknown male, light complexion, 6'0”, slender build, wearing red and white sneakers, dark hoodie and blue jeans entered the business.

The unknown suspect was armed with a revolver and stole an unspecified amount of money from the store and customers.

According to Columbus Police the suspect robbed four other customers including a customers' wallet with his driver's license and social security card.

This case remains under investigation.

