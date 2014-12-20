Summit gas station on St. Mary's Rd. robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Summit gas station was robbed on Dec. 19 at 12:40 a.m.

The summit is located at 3809 St. Mary's Rd.

According to Columbus Police the suspect robbed the gas station by gunpoint. There was also a second unknown suspect who drove a four door maroon colored Saturn.

Police reports say the first suspect was described as a black male 5'5”, 200-220 pounds, wearing a black coat with a hoodie, white gloves, black pants and a black mask.

