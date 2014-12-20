House of Mercy gives toys to families in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – House of Mercy gave out toys for children this Christmas with the help from Hardaway High School on Saturday Dec. 20.

House of Mercy gives out toys annually for mothers and families who are in need.

Hardaway High School SGA helped by giving out the toys to the families.

The director of House of Mercy, Johanne Harris, says the goal is for them to give 500 families toys for Christmas.

This year they were able to give out toys for 279 families.

Harris encourages everyone in the community to give back and also give to the House of Mercy, so that they can continue their ministry in giving back to the community.

