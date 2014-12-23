'JoJo Benson' found dead on Victory Drive - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

'JoJo Benson' found dead on Victory Drive

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Phenix City native Joseph Hewell, better known as JoJo Benson, lit stages across the world on fire with his music. Local DJs and musicians say that music will now become his legacy.

"He's from the era of singers," explained WOKS radio personality Lorenzo Battle. "People who sang from their soul. People who shared the black. African American experience through song."

Battle recalls his fondest memory of Benson from his younger years. 

"When we saw him on - he and Peggy Scott, on American Band Stand. I think that was one of the happiest experiences," Battle said. "We were like 'oh, somebody from Phenix City's on American Band Stand' you know."

According to the Muscogee County Coroner, Benson was found dead at a hotel on Victory Drive just before 2:45 Tuesday morning. Benson is best known nationally for his duos with Chuck Willis and Peggy Scott-Adams, but Battle recalls him being known for different performances locally.

"There used to be a club downtown Columbus called Club Lavanna and he used to perform there," Battle added. "I was a youngster, but I remember hearing my mother talk about it. And one of the songs that she used to like to hear him sing all the time was a version on Sam Cooke's 'Summertime.'"

As news spread of Benson's passing, folks took to the WTVM Facebook page to share their thoughts and feelings. Bobby Hood said he "played drums for Jojo back in two different sessions at Ben Parson's studio back in the 70's. Real cool man who loved his music and lived it. R I.P. my friend."

That musical memory will live on through the timeless R&B and soul records made by and with JoJo Benson. 

Battle explained "His legacy will be a true soul singer."

According to the coroner, the 76-year-old and had a pacemaker while he suffered from bouts with heart attacks.

There were no indication of any drugs or drug paraphernalia. There were only prescription medication from a physician in the room where he died.

Benson leaves two daughters behind to cherish his memory. Muscogee County coroner, Buddy Bryan, says benson died of natural causes. Count on News Leader Nine to update you as information about Benson's funeral arrangements become available.

His body will not be sent off for autopsy.


