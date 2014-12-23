Military troops reunite with families for the holidays - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Military troops reunite with families for the holidays

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local military members are joining their family for the holidays today.

A welcome ceremony is set for Tuesday Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at Stephens County High School.

The ceremony is for members of the Georgia Army National Guard based in Toccoa and Ft. Benning.

Welcome home and thank you for your service!

