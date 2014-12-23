American Red Cross provides disaster relief and tips for house fires

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – An Upson County family of four had a fire that destroyed their home and with the help of the American Red Cross they were provided a warm place to sleep, food and clothing.

"Thankfully, the family was alerted by smoke alarms, which gave them the time needed to get out of the house safely," Walter Griffin says, Red Cross disaster action team lead.

Fire experts agree that people may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before its too late to get out.

While every second counts, the Red Cross encourages everyone to take action to prevent home fire death or injury.

The Red Cross recommends getting a smoke alarm and creating a fire escape plan in order to increase your chances of surviving a fire.

Here are a few more tips to prepare for a fire:

Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half

Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, including bedrooms

Change the batteries in your alarms at least once a year

Install a new battery immediately if an alarm chirps, warning the battery is low

Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it

Never disable a smoke alarm

Test smoke alarms once a month and replace batteries at least once a year

Home fire plans should include at least two ways to escape from every room of your home

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home where family members can meet after fire

Discuss the plan with everyone in the household and practice it at least twice a year

Practice the plan until every member of your household can escape in less than two minutes

If you would like to make a contribution to support the Red Cross disaster relief efforts in the community please click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.