Family holds funeral for victims of double fatal crash

Family holds funeral for victims of double fatal crash

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The funeral is set for the victims, Brandon Sherman and Justin Ford, of the Hwy 80 double fatal crash for Saturday Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

The funeral will be at Vance Memorial in Phenix City.

The family is still trying to raise the funds for the cost of the funeral.

They are about $14,000 short on costs.

If you would like to contribute to their memorial fund they have an account set up at Wells Fargo.

