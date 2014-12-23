Family holds funeral for victims of double fatal crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The funeral is set for the victims, Brandon Sherman and Justin Ford, of the Hwy 80 double fatal crash for Saturday Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

The funeral will be at Vance Memorial in Phenix City.

The family is still trying to raise the funds for the cost of the funeral.

They are about $14,000 short on costs.

If you would like to contribute to their memorial fund they have an account set up at Wells Fargo.

