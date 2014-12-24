What every last minute Christmas shopper wants to know: store and bank hours

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With less than 24 hours left before Christmas you may have some last minute Christmas shopping to complete. Some stores have different hours for Christmas Eve, check them out below:

Kmart will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's will be open until 6 p.m.

Toys R Us will be open until 9 p.m.

Peachtree Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart will be open until 8 p.m.

Walgreens will be 24 hours

CVS will be open 24 hours

Home Depot will be open until 5 p.m.

If you are giving the gift of cash here is a list of banks closing early:

Wells Fargo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Suntrust will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bank of America will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CB&T will be open from 9 a.m. to noon

Regions Bank will close at noon

