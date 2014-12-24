What every last minute Christmas shopper wants to know: store and bank hours

What every last minute Christmas shopper wants to know: store an - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With less than 24 hours left before Christmas you may have some last minute Christmas shopping to complete. Some stores have different hours for Christmas Eve, check them out below:

  • Kmart will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kohl's will be open until 6 p.m.
  • Toys R Us will be open until 9 p.m.
  • Peachtree Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walmart will be open until 8 p.m.
  • Walgreens will be 24 hours
  • CVS will be open 24 hours
  • Home Depot will be open until 5 p.m.

If you are giving the gift of cash here is a list of banks closing early:

  • Wells Fargo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Suntrust will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Bank of America will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • CB&T will be open from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Regions Bank will close at noon

